Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, TowneBank and Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN), and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 1/16/24, TowneBank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/12/24, and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 1/10/24. As a percentage of APLE's recent stock price of $16.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when APLE shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for TOWN to open 0.83% lower in price and for FBRT to open 2.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APLE, TOWN, and FBRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN):



Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.67% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, 3.31% for TowneBank, and 9.87% for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, TowneBank shares are up about 0.5%, and Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

