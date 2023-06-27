Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, Essential Properties Realty Trust and EPR Properties

News & Insights

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/23, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 7/17/23, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/14/23, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.275 on 7/17/23. As a percentage of APLE's recent stock price of $14.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when APLE shares open for trading on 6/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for EPRT to open 1.21% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for APLE, EPRT, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT):

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.63% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, 4.85% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, and 7.41% for EPR Properties.

In Tuesday trading, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and EPR Properties shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

