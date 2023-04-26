Ex-Dividend Reminder: Aon, Realty Income and Celanese

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/23, Aon plc (Symbol: AON), Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.615 on 5/15/23, Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.255 on 5/15/23, and Celanese Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 5/15/23. As a percentage of AON's recent stock price of $329.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Aon plc to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when AON shares open for trading on 4/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for O to open 0.41% lower in price and for CE to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AON, O, and CE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.75% for Aon plc, 4.93% for Realty Income Corp, and 2.77% for Celanese Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Aon plc shares are currently off about 0.4%, Realty Income Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Celanese Corp shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.