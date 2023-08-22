News & Insights

Markets
AULGF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Anglogold Ashanti, Wheaton Precious Metals and NU Skin Enterprises

August 22, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/23, Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AULGF), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM), and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.70 on 9/8/23, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/7/23, and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 9/6/23. As a percentage of AULGF's recent stock price of $20.00, this dividend works out to approximately 3.50%, so look for shares of Anglogold Ashanti Ltd to trade 3.50% lower — all else being equal — when AULGF shares open for trading on 8/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for WPM to open 0.36% lower in price and for NUS to open 1.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AULGF, WPM, and NUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AULGF):

AULGF+Dividend+History+Chart

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM):

WPM+Dividend+History+Chart

NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS):

NUS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.00% for Anglogold Ashanti Ltd, 1.45% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, and 6.49% for NU Skin Enterprises, Inc..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, Anglogold Ashanti Ltd shares are currently trading flat, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 JJCB Options Chain
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AFH
 EFAV Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AULGF
WPM
NUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.