Ex-Dividend Reminder: Andersons, Ingredion and Choice Hotels International

December 27, 2023 — 10:40 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/23, Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE), Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR), and Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Andersons Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/22/24, Ingredion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 1/23/24, and Choice Hotels International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2875 on 1/17/24. As a percentage of ANDE's recent stock price of $58.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Andersons Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when ANDE shares open for trading on 12/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for INGR to open 0.71% lower in price and for CHH to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ANDE, INGR, and CHH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.31% for Andersons Inc, 2.86% for Ingredion Inc, and 1.02% for Choice Hotels International, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Andersons Inc shares are currently up about 2.8%, Ingredion Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

