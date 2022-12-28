Ex-Dividend Reminder: Andersons, Dollar General and Choice Hotels International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/22, Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE), Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), and Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Andersons Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 1/20/23, Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 1/17/23, and Choice Hotels International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2375 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of ANDE's recent stock price of $36.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Andersons Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when ANDE shares open for trading on 12/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for DG to open 0.22% lower in price and for CHH to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ANDE, DG, and CHH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE):



Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):



Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.03% for Andersons Inc, 0.89% for Dollar General Corp, and 0.85% for Choice Hotels International, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Andersons Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Dollar General Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

