Ex-Dividend Reminder: Andersons, Choice Hotels International and Cardinal Health

March 29, 2023 — 12:25 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/23, Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE), Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH), and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Andersons Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 4/24/23, Choice Hotels International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2875 on 4/18/23, and Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4957 on 4/15/23. As a percentage of ANDE's recent stock price of $41.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Andersons Inc to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when ANDE shares open for trading on 3/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for CHH to open 0.26% lower in price and for CAH to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ANDE, CHH, and CAH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE):

ANDE+Dividend+History+Chart

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH):

CHH+Dividend+History+Chart

Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):

CAH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.78% for Andersons Inc, 1.02% for Choice Hotels International, Inc., and 2.72% for Cardinal Health, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Andersons Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

