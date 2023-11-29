Ex-Dividend Reminder: Analog Devices, Bentley Systems and T-Mobile US

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/23, Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY), and T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 12/14/23, Bentley Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/14/23, and T-Mobile US Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of ADI's recent stock price of $183.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Analog Devices Inc to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ADI shares open for trading on 12/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for BSY to open 0.10% lower in price and for TMUS to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADI, BSY, and TMUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY):



T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Analog Devices Inc, 0.38% for Bentley Systems Inc, and 1.75% for T-Mobile US Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Analog Devices Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Bentley Systems Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and T-Mobile US Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.