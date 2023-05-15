Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amgen, Select Medical Holdings and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/23, Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM), and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.13 on 6/8/23, Select Medical Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 5/31/23, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 6/8/23. As a percentage of AMGN's recent stock price of $232.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Amgen Inc to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when AMGN shares open for trading on 5/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for SEM to open 0.44% lower in price and for LH to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMGN, SEM, and LH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



Select Medical Holdings Corp (Symbol: SEM):



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.66% for Amgen Inc, 1.77% for Select Medical Holdings Corp, and 1.30% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

In Monday trading, Amgen Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Select Medical Holdings Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

