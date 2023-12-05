News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: AMETEK, Fidelity National Information Services and Genpact

December 05, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/23, AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME), Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), and Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AMETEK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/22/23, Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/22/23, and Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1375 on 12/22/23. As a percentage of AME's recent stock price of $157.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of AMETEK Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when AME shares open for trading on 12/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for FIS to open 0.87% lower in price and for G to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AME, FIS, and G, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AMETEK Inc (Symbol: AME):

AME+Dividend+History+Chart

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS):

FIS+Dividend+History+Chart

Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):

G+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for AMETEK Inc, 3.47% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc, and 1.58% for Genpact Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, AMETEK Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Genpact Ltd shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

