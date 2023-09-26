Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameris Bancorp, Starwood Property Trust and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB), Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameris Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/9/23, Starwood Property Trust Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 10/16/23, and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 10/5/23. As a percentage of ABCB's recent stock price of $37.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Ameris Bancorp to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when ABCB shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for STWD to open 2.43% lower in price and for KW to open 1.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ABCB, STWD, and KW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameris Bancorp (Symbol: ABCB):



Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD):



Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (Symbol: KW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.59% for Ameris Bancorp, 9.73% for Starwood Property Trust Inc., and 6.42% for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Ameris Bancorp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares are down about 0.6%, and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.