Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameriprise Financial, AllianceBernstein Holding and Peoples Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/3/24, Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB), and Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.48 on 5/17/24, AllianceBernstein Holding LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 5/23/24, and Peoples Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/20/24. As a percentage of AMP's recent stock price of $411.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when AMP shares open for trading on 5/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for AB to open 2.18% lower in price and for PEBO to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMP, AB, and PEBO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB):



Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for Ameriprise Financial Inc, 8.72% for AllianceBernstein Holding LP, and 5.51% for Peoples Bancorp Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are off about 1.8%, and Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

