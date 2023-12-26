Ex-Dividend Reminder: Americold Realty Trust, InvenTrust Properties and CareTrust REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD), InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT), and CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Americold Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/12/24, InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2155 on 1/15/24, and CareTrust REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 1/12/24. As a percentage of COLD's recent stock price of $30.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when COLD shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for IVT to open 0.84% lower in price and for CTRE to open 1.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for COLD, IVT, and CTRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Americold Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: COLD):



InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT):



CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.92% for Americold Realty Trust Inc, 3.35% for InvenTrust Properties Corp, and 4.91% for CareTrust REIT Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Americold Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and CareTrust REIT Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

