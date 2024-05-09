Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Water Works, WEC Energy Group and Carlyle Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/24, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK), WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC), and Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.765 on 6/3/24, WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.835 on 6/1/24, and Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/21/24. As a percentage of AWK's recent stock price of $132.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of American Water Works Co, Inc. to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when AWK shares open for trading on 5/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for WEC to open 0.98% lower in price and for CG to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AWK, WEC, and CG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.30% for American Water Works Co, Inc., 3.93% for WEC Energy Group Inc, and 3.38% for Carlyle Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, WEC Energy Group Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Carlyle Group Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

