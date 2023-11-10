News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: American States Water, Allete and Exelon

November 10, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/23, American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR), Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American States Water Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/1/23, Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6775 on 12/1/23, and Exelon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/8/23. As a percentage of AWR's recent stock price of $78.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of American States Water Co to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when AWR shares open for trading on 11/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALE to open 1.25% lower in price and for EXC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AWR, ALE, and EXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American States Water Co (Symbol: AWR):

AWR+Dividend+History+Chart

Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE):

ALE+Dividend+History+Chart

Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC):

EXC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.18% for American States Water Co, 5.00% for Allete Inc, and 3.65% for Exelon Corp.

In Friday trading, American States Water Co shares are currently up about 1%, Allete Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Exelon Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

