Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Homes 4 Rent, Simmons First National and Horace Mann Educators

December 12, 2022 — 11:34 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH), Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), and Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Homes 4 Rent will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/30/22, Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/3/23, and Horace Mann Educators Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of AMH's recent stock price of $32.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of American Homes 4 Rent to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when AMH shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for SFNC to open 0.91% lower in price and for HMN to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMH, SFNC, and HMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH):

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for American Homes 4 Rent, 3.63% for Simmons First National Corp, and 3.42% for Horace Mann Educators Corp..

In Monday trading, American Homes 4 Rent shares are currently down about 0.2%, Simmons First National Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

