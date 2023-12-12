Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Homes 4 Rent, Ares Management and Merchants Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/23, American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH), Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), and Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Homes 4 Rent will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/29/23, Ares Management Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 12/29/23, and Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 1/2/24. As a percentage of AMH's recent stock price of $35.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of American Homes 4 Rent to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when AMH shares open for trading on 12/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ARES to open 0.70% lower in price and for MBIN to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMH, ARES, and MBIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH):



Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES):



Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.50% for American Homes 4 Rent, 2.78% for Ares Management Corp, and 0.87% for Merchants Bancorp (Indiana).

In Tuesday trading, American Homes 4 Rent shares are currently up about 0.3%, Ares Management Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

