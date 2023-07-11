Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Financial Group, City Holding and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/13/23, American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG), City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO), and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 7/25/23, City Holding Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 7/31/23, and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/28/23. As a percentage of AFG's recent stock price of $118.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of American Financial Group Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when AFG shares open for trading on 7/13/23. Similarly, investors should look for CHCO to open 0.72% lower in price and for PMT to open 2.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AFG, CHCO, and PMT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



City Holding Co. (Symbol: CHCO):



Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.12% for American Financial Group Inc, 2.89% for City Holding Co., and 11.66% for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust.

In Tuesday trading, American Financial Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, City Holding Co. shares are down about 0.1%, and Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

