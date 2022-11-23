Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Equity Investment Life Holding, Voya Financial and International Game Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/22, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL), Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA), and International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co will pay its annual dividend of $0.36 on 12/13/22, Voya Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/29/22, and International Game Technology PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/9/22. As a percentage of AEL's recent stock price of $39.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when AEL shares open for trading on 11/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for VOYA to open 0.31% lower in price and for IGT to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for AEL, VOYA, and IGT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (Symbol: AEL):

Voya Financial Inc (Symbol: VOYA):

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, 1.22% for Voya Financial Inc, and 3.32% for International Game Technology PLC.

In Wednesday trading, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co shares are currently up about 0.1%, Voya Financial Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and International Game Technology PLC shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

