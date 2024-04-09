Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Eagle Outfitters, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust and BankUnited

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/11/24, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO), Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), and BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 4/26/24, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/26/24, and BankUnited Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 4/30/24. As a percentage of AEO's recent stock price of $24.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when AEO shares open for trading on 4/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for PMT to open 2.75% lower in price and for BKU to open 1.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEO, PMT, and BKU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO):



Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT):



BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.05% for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., 11.00% for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, and 4.23% for BankUnited Inc..

In Tuesday trading, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are up about 1%, and BankUnited Inc. shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

