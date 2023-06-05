Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Assets Trust, NVIDIA and Bentley Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/7/23, American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT), NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), and Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 6/22/23, NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 6/30/23, and Bentley Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/20/23. As a percentage of AAT's recent stock price of $19.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of American Assets Trust Inc to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when AAT shares open for trading on 6/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for NVDA to open 0.01% lower in price and for BSY to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAT, NVDA, and BSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT):



NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):



Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.77% for American Assets Trust Inc, 0.04% for NVIDIA Corp, and 0.40% for Bentley Systems Inc.

In Monday trading, American Assets Trust Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, NVIDIA Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Bentley Systems Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.