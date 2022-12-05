Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Assets Trust, First American Financial and Regions Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/22, American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT), First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), and Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 12/22/22, First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 12/15/22, and Regions Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/3/23. As a percentage of AAT's recent stock price of $27.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of American Assets Trust Inc to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when AAT shares open for trading on 12/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for FAF to open 0.99% lower in price and for RF to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AAT, FAF, and RF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT):



First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):



Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.65% for American Assets Trust Inc, 3.98% for First American Financial Corp, and 3.50% for Regions Financial Corp.

In Monday trading, American Assets Trust Inc shares are currently off about 1.6%, First American Financial Corp shares are down about 1.7%, and Regions Financial Corp shares are down about 1.4% on the day.

