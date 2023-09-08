Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameren, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities and HP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/23, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), and HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/29/23, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 9/29/23, and HP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 10/4/23. As a percentage of AEE's recent stock price of $78.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of Ameren Corp to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when AEE shares open for trading on 9/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for PTA to open 0.74% lower in price and for HPQ to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEE, PTA, and HPQ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.20% for Ameren Corp, 8.94% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, and 3.54% for HP Inc.

In Friday trading, Ameren Corp shares are currently trading flat, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are up about 0.3%, and HP Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

