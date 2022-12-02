Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ameren, Blackrock and Pjt Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), and Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 12/30/22, Blackrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.88 on 12/23/22, and Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/21/22. As a percentage of AEE's recent stock price of $87.54, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Ameren Corp to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when AEE shares open for trading on 12/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for BLK to open 0.69% lower in price and for PJT to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AEE, BLK, and PJT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE):



Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK):



Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.70% for Ameren Corp, 2.77% for Blackrock Inc, and 1.27% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A.

In Friday trading, Ameren Corp shares are currently down about 1.3%, Blackrock Inc shares are down about 2.5%, and Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

