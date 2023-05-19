Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amcor, Thales and Gildan Activewear

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/23, Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), Thales (Symbol: THLEF), and Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1225 on 6/20/23, Thales will pay its semi-annual dividend of $2.24 on 5/25/23, and Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.186 on 6/19/23. As a percentage of AMCR's recent stock price of $10.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of Amcor plc to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when AMCR shares open for trading on 5/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for THLEF to open 1.50% lower in price and for GIL to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMCR, THLEF, and GIL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



Thales (Symbol: THLEF):



Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.76% for Amcor plc, 3.00% for Thales, and 2.54% for Gildan Activewear Inc.

In Friday trading, Amcor plc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Thales shares are up about 0.1%, and Gildan Activewear Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.