Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amcor, Patria Investments and GFL Environmental

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares (Symbol: PAX), and GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFLU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1225 on 3/21/23, Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.308 on 3/22/23, and GFL Environmental Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of AMCR's recent stock price of $11.21, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Amcor plc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when AMCR shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for PAX to open 1.92% lower in price and for GFLU to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMCR, PAX, and GFLU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares (Symbol: PAX):



GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFLU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.37% for Amcor plc, 7.66% for Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares, and 4.45% for GFL Environmental Inc.

In Friday trading, Amcor plc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Patria Investments Limited - Class Ahares shares are down about 1.1%, and GFL Environmental Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

