Ex-Dividend Reminder: Amalgamated Financial, Sensient Technologies and Cheniere Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/24, Amalgamated Financial Corp (Symbol: AMAL), Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT), and Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Amalgamated Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 2/23/24, Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 3/1/24, and Cheniere Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 2/23/24. As a percentage of AMAL's recent stock price of $26.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when AMAL shares open for trading on 2/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for SXT to open 0.66% lower in price and for LNG to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMAL, SXT, and LNG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Amalgamated Financial Corp (Symbol: AMAL):



Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.51% for Amalgamated Financial Corp, 2.64% for Sensient Technologies Corp., and 1.06% for Cheniere Energy Inc..

In Thursday trading, Amalgamated Financial Corp shares are currently down about 3.7%, Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are down about 1.9%, and Cheniere Energy Inc. shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

