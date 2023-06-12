Ex-Dividend Reminder: Altius Minerals, Leggett & Platt and Altria Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Altius Minerals Corp (Symbol: ATUSF), Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG), and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Altius Minerals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/30/23, Leggett & Platt, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 7/14/23, and Altria Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 7/10/23. As a percentage of ATUSF's recent stock price of $16.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Altius Minerals Corp to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when ATUSF shares open for trading on 6/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for LEG to open 1.45% lower in price and for MO to open 2.08% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ATUSF, LEG, and MO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Altius Minerals Corp (Symbol: ATUSF):



Leggett & Platt, Inc. (Symbol: LEG):



Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.00% for Altius Minerals Corp, 5.79% for Leggett & Platt, Inc., and 8.30% for Altria Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Altius Minerals Corp shares are currently down about 0.9%, Leggett & Platt, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Altria Group Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.