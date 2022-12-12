Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Graphic Packaging Holding and Huntsman

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK), and Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.418 on 1/3/23, Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/5/23, and Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of AMR's recent stock price of $152.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when AMR shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for GPK to open 0.45% lower in price and for HUN to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMR, GPK, and HUN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR):



Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK):



Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, 1.82% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co, and 3.03% for Huntsman Corp.

In Monday trading, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are off about 0.4%, and Huntsman Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.