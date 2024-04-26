Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ally Financial, Entegris and Western Midstream Partners LP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/24, Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG), and Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/15/24, Entegris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/22/24, and Western Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 5/15/24. As a percentage of ALLY's recent stock price of $39.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Ally Financial Inc to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when ALLY shares open for trading on 4/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for ENTG to open 0.08% lower in price and for WES to open 2.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLY, ENTG, and WES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG):



Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.07% for Ally Financial Inc, 0.31% for Entegris Inc, and 9.75% for Western Midstream Partners LP.

In Friday trading, Ally Financial Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, Entegris Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Western Midstream Partners LP shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

