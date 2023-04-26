Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ally Financial, East West Bancorp and Morgan Stanley

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/28/23, Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), and Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/15/23, East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 5/15/23, and Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.775 on 5/15/23. As a percentage of ALLY's recent stock price of $25.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.16%, so look for shares of Ally Financial Inc to trade 1.16% lower — all else being equal — when ALLY shares open for trading on 4/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for EWBC to open 0.92% lower in price and for MS to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLY, EWBC, and MS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):



Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.62% for Ally Financial Inc, 3.69% for East West Bancorp, Inc, and 3.52% for Morgan Stanley.

In Wednesday trading, Ally Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, East West Bancorp, Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Morgan Stanley shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

