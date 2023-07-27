Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ally Financial, 1st Source and Tompkins Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/31/23, Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY), 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE), and Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ally Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/15/23, 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/11/23, and Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/12/23. As a percentage of ALLY's recent stock price of $29.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Ally Financial Inc to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when ALLY shares open for trading on 7/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for SRCE to open 0.67% lower in price and for TMP to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLY, SRCE, and TMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY):



1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.09% for Ally Financial Inc, 2.66% for 1st Source Corp, and 3.91% for Tompkins Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, Ally Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, 1st Source Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Tompkins Financial Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

