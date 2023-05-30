Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allstate, Bank of America and Vontier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/23, Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL), Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), and Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 7/3/23, Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/30/23, and Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 6/22/23. As a percentage of ALL's recent stock price of $109.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Allstate Corp to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when ALL shares open for trading on 6/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for BAC to open 0.77% lower in price and for VNT to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALL, BAC, and VNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL):



Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC):



Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for Allstate Corp, 3.09% for Bank of America Corp, and 0.33% for Vontier Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Allstate Corp shares are currently trading flat, Bank of America Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Vontier Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

