ALSN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allison Transmission Holdings, Sturm, Ruger and Bloomin' Brands

May 15, 2024 — 11:20 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/24, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN), Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR), and Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/31/24, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/7/24, and Bloomin' Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 5/31/24. As a percentage of ALSN's recent stock price of $75.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when ALSN shares open for trading on 5/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for RGR to open 0.37% lower in price and for BLMN to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALSN, RGR, and BLMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN):

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR):

Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, 1.48% for Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc., and 3.97% for Bloomin' Brands Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Bloomin' Brands Inc shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

