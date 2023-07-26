Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alliant Energy, Ellington Financial and Agree Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/23, Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alliant Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4525 on 8/15/23, Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 8/25/23, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.243 on 8/14/23. As a percentage of LNT's recent stock price of $55.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Alliant Energy Corp to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when LNT shares open for trading on 7/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for EFC to open 1.08% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNT, EFC, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.25% for Alliant Energy Corp, 12.94% for Ellington Financial Inc, and 4.28% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Alliant Energy Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

