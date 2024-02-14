Ex-Dividend Reminder: AllianceBernstein Holding, Silicon Motion Technology and Cognizant Technology Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/24, AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB), Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO), and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AllianceBernstein Holding LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 3/14/24, Silicon Motion Technology Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 3/1/24, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/28/24. As a percentage of AB's recent stock price of $33.44, this dividend works out to approximately 2.30%, so look for shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP to trade 2.30% lower — all else being equal — when AB shares open for trading on 2/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for SIMO to open 0.74% lower in price and for CTSH to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AB, SIMO, and CTSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB):



Silicon Motion Technology Corp (Symbol: SIMO):



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.21% for AllianceBernstein Holding LP, 2.96% for Silicon Motion Technology Corp, and 1.59% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp..

In Wednesday trading, AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are currently down about 2.1%, Silicon Motion Technology Corp shares are off about 1.8%, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

