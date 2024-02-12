Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allete, CenterPoint Energy and Southwest Gas Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE), CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP), and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allete Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.705 on 3/1/24, CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/14/24, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/1/24. As a percentage of ALE's recent stock price of $58.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Allete Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when ALE shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for CNP to open 0.73% lower in price and for SWX to open 1.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALE, CNP, and SWX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allete Inc (Symbol: ALE):



CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: SWX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.84% for Allete Inc, 2.91% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc, and 4.19% for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc..

In Monday trading, Allete Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.