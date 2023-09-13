News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allegion, J&J Snack Foods and Utz Brands

September 13, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/23, Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE), J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), and Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Allegion plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/29/23, J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.735 on 10/10/23, and Utz Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.057 on 10/5/23. As a percentage of ALLE's recent stock price of $107.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Allegion plc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when ALLE shares open for trading on 9/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for JJSF to open 0.43% lower in price and for UTZ to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALLE, JJSF, and UTZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Allegion plc (Symbol: ALLE):

ALLE+Dividend+History+Chart

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):

JJSF+Dividend+History+Chart

Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ):

UTZ+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Allegion plc, 1.74% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., and 1.63% for Utz Brands Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Allegion plc shares are currently up about 0.6%, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are up about 0.2%, and Utz Brands Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

