Ex-Dividend Reminder: Algonquin Power & Utilities, Xcel Energy and National Fuel Gas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN), Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), and National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1808 on 1/13/23, Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 1/20/23, and National Fuel Gas Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of AQN's recent stock price of $6.62, this dividend works out to approximately 2.73%, so look for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp to trade 2.73% lower — all else being equal — when AQN shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for XEL to open 0.69% lower in price and for NFG to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AQN, XEL, and NFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (Symbol: AQN):



Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.92% for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, 2.75% for Xcel Energy Inc, and 2.90% for National Fuel Gas Co..

In Tuesday trading, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp shares are currently down about 2%, Xcel Energy Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and National Fuel Gas Co. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

