ARE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Apple Hospitality REIT and Agree Realty

December 27, 2022 — 10:11 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.21 on 1/13/23, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 1/17/23, and Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 1/13/23. As a percentage of ARE's recent stock price of $147.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when ARE shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.50% lower in price and for ADC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ARE, APLE, and ADC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.29% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, 6.05% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, and 4.03% for Agree Realty Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Agree Realty Corp. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

