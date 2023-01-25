Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alexander's, Simulations Plus and Concentrix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/27/23, Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX), Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP), and Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alexander's Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.50 on 2/10/23, Simulations Plus Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 2/6/23, and Concentrix Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 2/10/23. As a percentage of ALX's recent stock price of $234.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.92%, so look for shares of Alexander's Inc to trade 1.92% lower — all else being equal — when ALX shares open for trading on 1/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for SLP to open 0.15% lower in price and for CNXC to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALX, SLP, and CNXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alexander's Inc (Symbol: ALX):



Simulations Plus Inc (Symbol: SLP):



Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.66% for Alexander's Inc, 0.62% for Simulations Plus Inc, and 0.81% for Concentrix Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Alexander's Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Simulations Plus Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Concentrix Corp shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

