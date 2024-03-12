News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Alexander & Baldwin, Comerica and RenaissanceRe Holdings

March 12, 2024 — 11:45 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX), Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Alexander & Baldwin Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 4/5/24, Comerica, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 4/1/24, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/29/24. As a percentage of ALEX's recent stock price of $16.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when ALEX shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for CMA to open 1.36% lower in price and for RNR to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALEX, CMA, and RNR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX):

ALEX Dividend History Chart

Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA):

CMA Dividend History Chart

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: RNR):

RNR Dividend History Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.36% for Alexander & Baldwin Inc, 5.42% for Comerica, Inc., and 0.66% for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd..

In Tuesday trading, Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, Comerica, Inc. shares are down about 0.6%, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen

