Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albertsons Companies, Royal Bank of Canadaand Marsh & McLennan Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/25/23, Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY), and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albertsons Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 2/10/23, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 2/24/23, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of ACI's recent stock price of $21.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Albertsons Companies Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when ACI shares open for trading on 1/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for RY to open 1.32% lower in price and for MMC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACI, RY, and MMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI):



Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) (Symbol: RY):



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.28% for Albertsons Companies Inc, 5.27% for Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec), and 1.36% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc..

In Monday trading, Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Royal Bank of Canada (Montreal, Quebec) shares are down about 0.5%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

