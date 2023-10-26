News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albertsons Companies, NiSource and Northwest Natural Holding

October 26, 2023 — 10:49 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/23, Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI), and Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albertsons Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/14/23, NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/20/23, and Northwest Natural Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 11/15/23. As a percentage of ACI's recent stock price of $21.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Albertsons Companies Inc to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when ACI shares open for trading on 10/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for NI to open 0.99% lower in price and for NWN to open 1.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACI, NI, and NWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI):

ACI+Dividend+History+Chart

NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI):

NI+Dividend+History+Chart

Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN):

NWN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for Albertsons Companies Inc, 3.94% for NiSource Inc., and 5.14% for Northwest Natural Holding Co.

In Thursday trading, Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, NiSource Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

