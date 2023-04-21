Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albertsons Companies, Lennar and West Pharmaceutical Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/25/23, Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albertsons Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/10/23, Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 5/10/23, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 5/3/23. As a percentage of ACI's recent stock price of $20.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Albertsons Companies Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when ACI shares open for trading on 4/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for LEN to open 0.34% lower in price and for WST to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACI, LEN, and WST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI):



Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.29% for Albertsons Companies Inc, 1.34% for Lennar Corp, and 0.21% for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc..

In Friday trading, Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Lennar Corp shares are trading flat, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

