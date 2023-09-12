Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albemarle, Eastman Chemical and Graphic Packaging Holding

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), and Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/2/23, Eastman Chemical Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 10/6/23, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/5/23. As a percentage of ALB's recent stock price of $186.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Albemarle Corp. to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when ALB shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for EMN to open 0.99% lower in price and for GPK to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ALB, EMN, and GPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):



Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN):



Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Albemarle Corp., 3.97% for Eastman Chemical Co, and 1.82% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

In Tuesday trading, Albemarle Corp. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Eastman Chemical Co shares are off about 0.1%, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

