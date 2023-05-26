News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agree Realty, Sun Life Financial and Electronic Arts

May 26, 2023

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/23, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.243 on 6/14/23, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/30/23, and Electronic Arts, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 6/21/23. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $63.86, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Agree Realty Corp. to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when ADC shares open for trading on 5/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.53% lower in price and for EA to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADC, SLF, and EA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):

ADC+Dividend+History+Chart

Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):

SLF+Dividend+History+Chart

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA):

EA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.57% for Agree Realty Corp., 6.14% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 0.61% for Electronic Arts, Inc..

In Friday trading, Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

