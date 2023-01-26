Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agree Realty, STAG Industrial and Ellington Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/23, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 2/14/23, STAG Industrial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1225 on 2/15/23, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 2/27/23. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $74.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Agree Realty Corp. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when ADC shares open for trading on 1/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for STAG to open 0.35% lower in price and for EFC to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADC, STAG, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.88% for Agree Realty Corp., 4.15% for STAG Industrial Inc, and 13.03% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently up about 0.7%, STAG Industrial Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.