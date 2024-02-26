Ex-Dividend Reminder: Agree Realty, Cullen/Frost Bankers and FactSet Research Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/24, Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Agree Realty Corp. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.247 on 3/14/24, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 3/15/24, and FactSet Research Systems Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 3/21/24. As a percentage of ADC's recent stock price of $57.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Agree Realty Corp. to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when ADC shares open for trading on 2/28/24. Similarly, investors should look for CFR to open 0.86% lower in price and for FDS to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ADC, CFR, and FDS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC):



Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR):



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.15% for Agree Realty Corp., 3.43% for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., and 0.85% for FactSet Research Systems Inc..

In Monday trading, Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 KMI Stock Predictions

 Institutional Holders of FTCS

 ING Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.