Ex-Dividend Reminder: AGNC Investment, NNN REIT and Ellington Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/23, AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 11/9/23, NNN REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 11/15/23, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.15 on 11/27/23. As a percentage of AGNC's recent stock price of $7.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of AGNC Investment Corp to trade 1.66% lower — all else being equal — when AGNC shares open for trading on 10/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for NNN to open 1.59% lower in price and for EFC to open 1.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGNC, NNN, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 19.94% for AGNC Investment Corp, 6.37% for NNN REIT Inc, and 15.04% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, AGNC Investment Corp shares are currently up about 3.4%, NNN REIT Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

